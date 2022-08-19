© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Education

Wyoming Education Association sues state over underfunding of public schools

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published August 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT
Children listening to a teacher in a old fashioned one-room school house
Wyoming Rural School Program

The State of Wyoming is being sued for potentially underfunding the education system, which would violate the state’s constitution. The Wyoming Education Association (WEA) filed a suit against the state on Aug. 18.

WEA President Grady Hutcherson said Wyoming’s public schools have been underfunded for the past couple of years. He said they’d hoped the legislature would increase school funding, but there have been no improvements.

“There are no funding mechanisms in the funding model for things such as school security, as well as for school capital construction, to build and replace those aging buildings that we have in some of our school districts,” said Hutcherson.

He said the aging infrastructure creates an equity issue. Plus, it’s harming Wyoming students.

“Students are seeing an increase in class sizes,” said Hutcherson. “In some districts, we see that there are aging buildings and infrastructure. And there's also insufficient school security measures within our schools.”

The office of Governor Mark Gordon said in a statement that the timing is unfortunate, as the governor recently assigned an advisory group that’ll recommend ways to improve the education system.

Tags

Education educationGovernmentLawsuitFunding
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Content