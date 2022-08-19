Wyoming Education Association sues state over underfunding of public schools

The State of Wyoming is being sued for potentially underfunding the education system, which would violate the state’s constitution. The Wyoming Education Association (WEA) filed a suit against the state on Aug. 18.

WEA President Grady Hutcherson said Wyoming’s public schools have been underfunded for the past couple of years. He said they’d hoped the legislature would increase school funding, but there have been no improvements.

“There are no funding mechanisms in the funding model for things such as school security, as well as for school capital construction, to build and replace those aging buildings that we have in some of our school districts,” said Hutcherson.

He said the aging infrastructure creates an equity issue. Plus, it’s harming Wyoming students.

“Students are seeing an increase in class sizes,” said Hutcherson. “In some districts, we see that there are aging buildings and infrastructure. And there's also insufficient school security measures within our schools.”

The office of Governor Mark Gordon said in a statement that the timing is unfortunate, as the governor recently assigned an advisory group that’ll recommend ways to improve the education system.