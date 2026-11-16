Tuba-bassed Carols with Friends - Jackson
Tuba-bassed Carols with Friends - Jackson
Players from the Jackson Hole Community Band and western Wyoming will present “Tuba-bassed Carols with Friends” on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at noon in Sullivan Hall at the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The performance is free of charge, and museum galleries are open to members and paid guests.
This year’s presentation will include the voices of a bassoon, baritone saxophone, bass clarinet, and trombone, in addition to tubas and tenor tubas (baritone horns). The new sound provides a special blend as we celebrate this festive season.
Museum of Wildlife Art - in the Sullivan Hall
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson Hole Community Band
3072496649
office@jhcband.org
Artist Group Info
cdelong906@gmail.com
Museum of Wildlife Art - in the Sullivan Hall
2820 Rungius Road, Jackson, WY 83002Jackson, Wyoming 83002
307-733-5771