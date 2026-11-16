Players from the Jackson Hole Community Band and western Wyoming will present “Tuba-bassed Carols with Friends” on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at noon in Sullivan Hall at the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The performance is free of charge, and museum galleries are open to members and paid guests.

This year’s presentation will include the voices of a bassoon, baritone saxophone, bass clarinet, and trombone, in addition to tubas and tenor tubas (baritone horns). The new sound provides a special blend as we celebrate this festive season.