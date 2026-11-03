The Magic Flute, an opera by Mozart - Lander
The Magic Flute, an opera by Mozart - Lander
Our holiday opera presentation of The Magic Flute, from the Metropolitan Opera 2006 season. With puppetry by Julie Taymor this is a charming, delightful production that is appropriate for all ages.
Fremont County Library, Lander
By Donation
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lander Opera Group
307-714-1685
landermetopera@gmail.com
Fremont County Library, Lander
200 Amoretti StreetLander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-5194
amarple@fclsonline.org