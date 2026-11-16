Step through the wardrobe and into a world of magic!

This December, Dancers’ Workshop invites you to experience The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, its annual Winter Production presented by The School at DW.

Based on C.S. Lewis’s beloved story, this family-friendly performance brings the enchanting world of Narnia to life through dance, imagination, and the artistry of our young local performers. Meet mystical characters, journey through an enchanted land, and follow an adventure filled with wonder, whimsy, and a little holiday magic.

For our students, Winter Production is a chance to take their dance training beyond the studio, explore new characters, work together, and share something they've created with the community. For audiences, it's an opportunity to experience a familiar story in a whole new way and cheer on the next generation of local artists.

“I really love Winter Production because it’s different from students’ regular class time. They get to tell a story with their bodies and interact with students from other levels they might not otherwise get to see during the week. It’s a really lovely opportunity to build community within our nonprofit and dance organization.” - Michaela Ellingson, Junior Repertory Company Director

Make it a family outing, invite your friends, and join us for a little Narnia magic this holiday season!