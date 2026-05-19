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Teton Mudpots Summer Sale - Jackson

Teton Mudpots Summer Sale - Jackson

The Teton Mudpots Summer Sale and annual fundraiser for the Art Association of Jackson Hole takes place this June 17, 18 and 19, at 240 S Glenwood. This three-day summer sidewalk sale features artisans who create handmade pottery, prints, paintings, jewelry and more in the Art Association's studios. Find mugs, bowls, platters and bargain pottery starting at just five dollars. Every purchase supports the Art Association studios and local artists.

Art Association of Jackson Hole
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Art Association of Jackson Hole
(307) 733-6379
info@artassociation.org
https://www.artassociation.org
Art Association of Jackson Hole
240 S Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
3077336379
anika@artassociation.org
https://www.artassociation.org