Teton Mudpots Summer Sale - Jackson

The Teton Mudpots Summer Sale and annual fundraiser for the Art Association of Jackson Hole takes place this June 17, 18 and 19, at 240 S Glenwood. This three-day summer sidewalk sale features artisans who create handmade pottery, prints, paintings, jewelry and more in the Art Association's studios. Find mugs, bowls, platters and bargain pottery starting at just five dollars. Every purchase supports the Art Association studios and local artists.