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Suffrage Stories: Surprising Things You Didn't Know About the Equality State - Discover &Discuss - Cheyenne

Suffrage Stories: Surprising Things You Didn't Know About the Equality State - Discover &Discuss - Cheyenne

Wyoming granted women the right to vote in 1869, decades before the rest of the country. As we mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, join us in celebrating the role Wyoming played in the greatest expansion of voting rights in American history - women's suffrage. The example of Wyoming inspired women across the nation as they fought for the right to vote.

Our state is home to the first woman justice of the peace, the first enfranchised woman elected to public office, the first Black women to vote, the first woman governor, and many more remarkable leaders. Many of these women, including Esther Morris, Amalia Post, Melvina Arnold, Therese Jenkins, and Lucy Phillips called Cheyenne home.

Join historian Jennifer Helton as we honor the work of these courageous women.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

CFD Old West Museum
3077787202
jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
CFD Old West Museum

Artist Group Info

bryci.achter@oldwestmuseum.org
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey Ave
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org
http://www.oldwestmuseum.org