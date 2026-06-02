Story Days - Story

Story Days 2026: Story the Beautiful

Celebrate the beauty of the Bighorn Mountains and the spirit of small-town Wyoming during Story Days 2026, August 28–30, in Story, Wyoming. This year’s theme, “Story the Beautiful,” honors not only the natural beauty surrounding our community, but also the people, traditions and hometown hospitality that make Story such a special place. This annual celebration brings residents, families and visitors together for a weekend of live music, local vendors, a community parade, food, games, demonstrations and activities for all ages.

The festivities begin Friday with food at the Story Store, homemade pie and ice cream, the Lions Club raffle, a silent auction, Wendy Auzqui’s sheepdog demonstration and an evening performance by the Nate Champion Band. Saturday begins with the Story Volunteer Fire Department’s breakfast and continues with vendors, the Story Days Parade, the Lions Club raffle, the silent auction, a horseshoe tournament and free youth vision screenings. Enjoy live music throughout the day from Danielle & The Outlaws, Cruisin’ and Rich Bratten.

On Sunday, the community will gather for Worship in the Park at Story Centennial Park, followed by registration for the Story Days Disc Golf Tournament. Whether you have called Story home for generations or are discovering it for the first time, Story Days is an opportunity to slow down, reconnect and celebrate everything that makes our mountain community beautiful. Bring your family, invite your friends and join us for a memorable weekend in Story the Beautiful.