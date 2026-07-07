Statehood Day - Laramie

In celebration of Wyoming statehood on July 10, 1890 the Territorial Prison State Historic Site is offering FREE admission. Celebrate with Jubilee Days Royalty, a free cupcake, Stick horse rodeo games, a meet and greet with Cowboy Joe, music from the Sagebrush Stringband (9:30-11:30AM), balloon twisting, and demonstrations. At 9:30 and 11:00, the Unexpected Company will perform an original vignette based on Laramie's historic first female jurors. Event vendors include The Soda Pit, and Dylan Burr Photography-Tintype Style Portraits.