Start this holiday season with a creatively cozy afternoon on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 1:00 - 3:30 PM. Learn how to build and design your own 3D Stained Glass Tree!

$35 for Members

$45 for Not Yet Members

Previous experience in stained glass is helpful, but not required for this workshop. Because of the difficulty and soldering challenges, we must limit this workshop to adults only at this time.

Spots are limited, so sign up early online at: https://www.zeffy.com/.../stained-glass-3d-trees-workshop or call The NIC at 307-235-5247. Email education@thenic.org for any questions.

Prepayment is not required. If you have not already paid, please arrive by 12:50 PM to check in for the 1:00 PM workshop.