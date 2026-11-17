Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget proposal calls for more than $500 million to augment the two-year state spending plan passed earlier this year.

Gordon once again called his budget proposal “The Essentials,” the same as the recommendation he put forward during last year's budget session . Many of the aims are of similar nature as well.

Gordon wants to see a summer food program for school-aged children, called SUN Bucks , funded beyond one year by the Legislature. The program helped keep 38,000 Wyoming kids from potentially going hungry this summer even after lawmakers excluded its funding from the budget, according to reporting by the Casper Star Tribune .

Gordon also proposed $30 million for wildfire prevention and conservation work, and recommended putting $100 million toward the Wyoming Permanent Mineral Trust Fund, the state’s largest investment fund.

“We think this leaves about $116 million and change for the Legislature to be able to put toward whatever needs they have or the next governor’s administration,” Gordon said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

In early December, the Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) will review Gordon’s proposal and begin marking it up with additions and subtractions. The proposal will emerge as a bill during the legislative session that starts on Jan. 12. The JAC currently consists of a majority of Freedom Caucus-aligned senators and representatives who slashed Gordon’s proposal last year for programs like the summer food program. Several of those lawmakers were voted out in the recent midterm elections. Their successors have yet to be chosen.

Gordon highlighted a few other items in his final budget proposal:

Over $15 million for property-tax refund programs

$15.4 million for the Department of Health

$500,000 to the next attorney general for litigation efforts related to the Colorado River



Wyoming Business Council funds restored

Notably, Gordon’s proposal includes nearly $15 million for the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s primary economic development agency. Its future has been in question since the JAC moved to eliminate the council and strip its funding entirely late last year, saying the state shouldn’t be in the business of competing with other states to attract private enterprise.

The Wyoming Business Council became one of a few major topics at theheart of debates during the 2026 budget session. Despite a majority of Freedom Caucus members in the House who saw the council as detrimental to the free market economy, the council received one-year funding and became a topic of discussion during the interim between legislative sessions.

Gordon said those interim discussions and a change in the leadership on the council justify funding for one year, allowing the state to figure how it wishes for the council to move forward.

“The Wyoming Business Council came under enormous amounts of scrutiny, and I think that the last Legislature discovered that there is a lot more to the business council than anybody had said just through sort of talking points,” said Gordon.

The JAC spent the interim drafting more bills to eliminate or transfer its responsibilities to other agencies. Those bills will need to find backing in the House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session.

University of Wyoming

Gordon spoke briefly about the University of Wyoming (UW) and certain programs he wants to see stick around, like the High Bay Research Facility within the School of Energy. Gordon added that one of his accomplishments was helping the university achieve R1 status – the highest tier of research universities in the United States – and how that may play into the economic importance of the state moving forward.Gordon asked for over $40 million in supplemental funds for UW. When asked about that number by a Cowboy State Daily reporter, Gordon focused on construction efforts around new student dorms.

“That's absolutely a much more substantial task, but this allows them to get going a little bit,” said Gordon. “Over time, the state has done this before with the Madison Pipeline, for example, that provides water to Gillette. Obviously, the pull at the beginning was pretty substantial, but you could break it down over multiple years and it becomes more workable.”

State employee wages

Gordon said that he believed, ultimately, that the last three budgets were long-term investment instead of “flash in the pain” spending.

Wyoming Public Radio asked Gordon if any changes were considered to employee wages due to continued inflation. Inflation remains above the 2% target set by the Federal Reserve, and some lawmakers previously tried to pass amendments that scaled wages with inflation.

Ultimately, the Legislature passed a budget last year that included wage increases for state employees.

Gordon said there may be “a few cases” in which a review of paytables and adjustment in pay may be necessary, and that there are other ways to compensate for inflation, like insurance.

“We're also asking for additional funding to make sure that EGI [employee group insurance] remains whole. There are [three] factors that really applied. One is the experience that I mentioned about, second is inflation and the third is we have more people coming on to employee groups insurance,” he said.

Budgetary reflections

The conference was likely Gordon’s last, as Gov.-elect Eric Barlow prepares his administration to take the reins. Gordon said the event was “bittersweet,” mostly due to the hardships brought upon the budget and state by COVID.

“I had high hopes that this budget would have been the third in a line of successive budgets that were truly constitutionally correct,” said Gordon. “Of course, with COVID, the Legislature had to come back and we had to build special provisions. There was a lot of serendipity that came in from the federal government.”

In Gordon's last State of the State address earlier this year, he called for conversations over cuts, highlighting drastic cuts made to his budget proposal. Many of those changes were backed by the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, which wanted to keep state spending at pre-COVID levels. This time around, Gordon spoke more broadly, making no mention of any specific party or caucus.

Lawmakers will take office on the first Monday of January for the 70th Wyoming Legislature.

