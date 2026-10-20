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Gordon endorses Barlow as election nears

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:43 PM MDT
Side-by-side headshots of the candidates for Wyoming governor.

Gov. Mark Gordon, whose term will end this year, has endorsed the Republican governor candidate Eric Barlow.

In a press release, Gordon gave Barlow his "enthusiastic endorsement” referring to Barlow as a friend and former legislator with the ability to reach across the aisle. Barlow has also been endorsed by the former Gov. Jim Geringer, former House Speaker Tom Lubnau and by the widows of two former U.S. senators. Those are Ann Simpson and Diana Enzi.

Constitutional governor candidate Rebecca Bextel has the endorsement of a former GOP chairman. Frank Eathorne was chairman for eight years. In a Youtube video on Bextel’s channel, he said, “this primary, we got outfunded by the George Soros democrats and liberals, and socialists. But that does not force us to vote for the nominees come election time.”

Bextel has criticized a potential Barlow administration for leaving Cheyenne “exactly as he found it”. Taking a position against moderates, she criticized Gordon and former Gov. Matt Mead during a Wyoming PBS debate, suggesting she would not reappoint any judge previously appointed by Mead or Gordon. Bextel has said she will shake up Cheyenne away from moderate leadership of the past 14 years.

Wyoming Public Radio found no official endorsements for Democrat governor candidate Ken Casner.

All three candidates for governor recently attended a debate hosted by PBS where they answered a myriad of questions.
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Politics & Government ElectionsWyoming governorGovernor Mark Gordon
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
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