Gordon endorses Barlow as election nears

Gov. Mark Gordon, whose term will end this year, has endorsed the Republican governor candidate Eric Barlow.

In a press release , Gordon gave Barlow his "enthusiastic endorsement” referring to Barlow as a friend and former legislator with the ability to reach across the aisle. Barlow has also been endorsed by the former Gov. Jim Geringer, former House Speaker Tom Lubnau and by the widows of two former U.S. senators. Those are Ann Simpson and Diana Enzi.

Constitutional governor candidate Rebecca Bextel has the endorsement of a former GOP chairman. Frank Eathorne was chairman for eight years. In a Youtube video on Bextel’s channel, he said, “this primary, we got outfunded by the George Soros democrats and liberals, and socialists. But that does not force us to vote for the nominees come election time.”

Bextel has criticized a potential Barlow administration for leaving Cheyenne “exactly as he found it”. Taking a position against moderates, she criticized Gordon and former Gov. Matt Mead during a Wyoming PBS debate, suggesting she would not reappoint any judge previously appointed by Mead or Gordon. Bextel has said she will shake up Cheyenne away from moderate leadership of the past 14 years.

Wyoming Public Radio found no official endorsements for Democrat governor candidate Ken Casner.