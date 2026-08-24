© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Screening of The Big Lebowski - A Grizzly Bear Fundraiser - Jackson

Screening of The Big Lebowski - A Grizzly Bear Fundraiser - Jackson

Join Wyoming Wildlife Advocates for the second annual screening of the cult classic The Big Lebowski. The evening will open with a special shout-out from actor Jeff Bridges, a longtime grizzly bear advocate, highlighting efforts to protect these iconic animals. Grab your ticket, enjoy the film, and support a future where grizzlies can thrive.

The Virginian Lodge
$23.18
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming Wildlife Advocates
+1 (307) 200 3057
info@wyomingwildlifeadvocates.org
https://wyomingwildlifeadvocates.org/
The Virginian Lodge
750 W. Broadway
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.virginianlodge.com/