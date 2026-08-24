Screening of The Big Lebowski - A Grizzly Bear Fundraiser - Jackson
Screening of The Big Lebowski - A Grizzly Bear Fundraiser - Jackson
Join Wyoming Wildlife Advocates for the second annual screening of the cult classic The Big Lebowski. The evening will open with a special shout-out from actor Jeff Bridges, a longtime grizzly bear advocate, highlighting efforts to protect these iconic animals. Grab your ticket, enjoy the film, and support a future where grizzlies can thrive.
The Virginian Lodge
$23.18
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Wildlife Advocates
+1 (307) 200 3057
info@wyomingwildlifeadvocates.org