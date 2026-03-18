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Postpartum Support International Wyoming Climb Walk - Casper

Postpartum Support International Wyoming Climb Walk - Casper

Postpartum Support International raises awareness and provides free services for those experiencing perinatal mental health disorders. This walk serves as a way to gather together to create awareness and raise money to support these services.

Perinatal Mental Health Disorders (PMHD) are the #1 complication of childbearing.

1 in 5 MOMS & 1 in 10 DADS experience anxiety or depression after the birth of a child.

800,000 people in the U.S. are affected each year by PMHD like: Anxiety, Depression, OCD, Bipolar 1 and 2, Psychosis & PTSD.

Only 25% of those impacted are identified & receive treatment. Many parents struggle with their mental health during the perinatal period (trying to conceive through postpartum) without the critical help that they need and deserve.
Postpartum Support International (PSI) provides the support, peer connections, and professional training that saves families.
Your attendance means you're showing up for your community!

Crossroads Adventure Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Postpartum Support International- Wyoming Chapter
psi-wy@postpartum.net
https://give.postpartum.net/event/2026-climb-casper/e776995
Crossroads Adventure Park
1101 N Poplar St.
Casper, Wyoming 82601
307-577-1206
director@platterivertrails.com
https://www.casperriverfest.com/