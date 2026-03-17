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National Trails Day - Moose

National Trails Day - Moose

Join us in celebrating National Trails Day through a morning of volunteerism in Grand Teton National Park! This year we will be working on the Taggart Lake Trail network. All ages and skills are welcome. Tools and protective equipment provided.

Please R.S.V.P. for details.

Contact Angela Timby:
Phone: (307)739-3379
Email: angela_timby@nps.gov

Grand Teton National Park
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Teton National Park
(307)739-3379
angela_timby@nps.gov
Grand Teton National Park
Post Office
Moose, Wyoming 83012
(307)739-3379
angela_timby@nps.gov