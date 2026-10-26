MODERN COUNTRY SWING with Jack Henley and Casey Singer - Jackson

New to partner dancing, or just new to modern country swing? Join us this November for a five class progressive series and learn a fun, up-and-coming style of country swing. We'll begin with the foundations of partner dance, focusing on frame, connection, and rhythm, and then build into footwork, partnerwork, and musicality. By the end, you'll have everything you need to enjoy a night of social dancing out on the town with confidence. This class is rooted in the Country Nomad style out of Tucson, AZ. All levels welcome, no partner or dance experience needed!

NO CLASS OVER THANKSGIVING

Learn more and sign up at dwjh.org/workshops.