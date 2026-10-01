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Met Opera in HD: Mozart’s Così fan tutte - Jackson

Met Opera in HD: Mozart’s Così fan tutte - Jackson

Overflowing with gorgeous melody, Mozart’s witty romantic comedy follows two sailors who switch places to test their fiancées’ faithfulness, with hilarious results. Hailed as “colorful, inventive” by The New York Times, Phelim McDermott’s production updates the setting to an amusement park inspired by Coney Island in the 1950s, featuring sword swallowers, fire breathers, contortionists and more.

Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) fans will recognize Ana María Martínez, who stars as Despina, from her performance as Cio-Cio-San in GTMF’s 2023 production of Madama Butterfly. GTMF presents this live cinema transmission as part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte

Runtime is 4 hours, with one intermission

Center for the Arts
25
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org