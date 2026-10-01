Met Opera in HD: Massenet’s Manon - Jackson

A masterpiece of the French repertoire, Massenet’s passionate drama follows the young Manon on her journey from Parisian glamour to tragic downfall. Superstar soprano Nadine Sierra takes on another alluring French heroine, the irresistible title character of Massenet’s passionate drama, in a stylish staging by director Laurent Pelly.

The Grand Teton Music Festival presents this live cinema transmission as part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Music by Jules Massenet

Libretto by Henri Meilhac and Philippe Gille

Runtime is 4 hours and 25 minutes, with two intermissions

$25

children/students $5