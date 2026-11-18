Holiday Magic Concert - Cheyenne
Holiday Magic Concert - Cheyenne
Ring in the Season with CSO and special guests All-City Children’s Chorus, Cheyenne Chamber Singers, Cheyenne Capital Chorale and En Avant Dance Studio. You’ll hear a selection of beloved holiday favorites and new takes on traditional classics. Don’t miss this Cheyenne tradition!
Cheyenne Civic Center
Tickets Start at $12.50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra
3077788561
email@cheyennesymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra
info@cheyennesymphony.org
Cheyenne Civic Center
2101 O'Neil AvenueCheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-637-6363
boxoffice@cheyennecity.org