Grand Gingerbread House Reveal - Saratoga
Grand Gingerbread House Reveal - Saratoga
Each holiday season, Saratoga Hot Springs Resort transforms its lodge lobby into a winter wonderland with a massive, handcrafted gingerbread display built entirely from scratch by the resort’s General Manager. To celebrate the grand unveiling, the resort hosts students from schools across Carbon County for a free community field trip filled with holiday crafts, festive snacks, games, and the big reveal of the lobby-sized creation.
Saratoga Hot Springs Resort
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Saratoga Hot Springs Resort
601 Pic Pike RdSaratoga, Wyoming 82331