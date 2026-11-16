Join us on Tuesday, December 15, 2026 at 5:30 - 7:30 PM and make Fused Glass Ornaments! By the end of the workshop, you’ll have a hand crafted decoration ready to hang proudly on your tree!

$30 for Members

$40 for Not Yet Members

Register online at https://www.zeffy.com/.../fused-glass-holiday-ornaments

or call The NIC at 307-235-5247. Email education@thenic.org for any questions. Prepayment is not required. If you have not already paid, please arrive by 5:20 PM to check in for the 5:30 PM workshop.