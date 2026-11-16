Fused Glass Ornament Workshop - Casper
Fused Glass Ornament Workshop - Casper
Join us on Tuesday, December 15, 2026 at 5:30 - 7:30 PM and make Fused Glass Ornaments! By the end of the workshop, you’ll have a hand crafted decoration ready to hang proudly on your tree!
$30 for Members
$40 for Not Yet Members
Register online at https://www.zeffy.com/.../fused-glass-holiday-ornaments
or call The NIC at 307-235-5247. Email education@thenic.org for any questions. Prepayment is not required. If you have not already paid, please arrive by 5:20 PM to check in for the 5:30 PM workshop.
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$30 for Members $40 for Not Yet Members
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org