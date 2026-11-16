The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is hosting its annual Holiday Book Sale from Saturday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 8, 2026, from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm. We have thousands of books of all genres, a large crafts section, CDs, vinyl, and DVDs to choose from, all at low prices! Monday is half-price day, and Tuesday is bag day. On bag day, you can bring your own reusable grocery bag or get one or more at the door and fill them with as much as you can fit. One bag is $7, and 2 or more bags are $5 each.