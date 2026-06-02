A Prescription for History: The Life and Legacy of Jim Gatchell - Exhibition Opening - Cheyenne

Join the Wyoming State Museum and the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum for the opening reception of “A Prescription for History: The Legacy of Jim Gatchell.” This free public reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 29, in the Capitol Gallery at the Wyoming Capitol. Enjoy light refreshments and remarks from Governor Gordon, Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum Director Sylvia Bruner, and Wyoming State Museum Capitol Curator Nathan Doerr.

The exhibition explores how Buffalo pharmacist Jim Gatchell’s curiosity, civic spirit, and dedication to preserving local history created a lasting legacy for future generations. Featuring artifacts, artwork, and photographs from the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, the exhibition will be on view through March 12, 2027.