© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Documentary Screening of THE RIVER - Cheyenne

Documentary Screening of THE RIVER - Cheyenne

We've partnered with Trout Unlimited to host a FREE private screening of The River, a new documentary on the Colorado River crisis — told through the farmers, tribal communities, and cities whose lives depend on it.

Following the film, we'll host a panel with:
Sara Porterfield, Trout Unlimited's Western Water Policy Advisor
Eric Barnes, a rancher featured in the film
Mara Tasker, the film's director

Please RSVP: https://riverdocumentary.com/#/upcomingscreenings

The timing matters: this screening tour lands right as the river's governing guidelines expire and a new agreement is being negotiated. The River aims to give the river — and the people who depend on it — a voice in that decision. While it's set on the Colorado River, the water challenges it explores echo far beyond the basin.

Historic Atlas Theatre
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The River Impact Campagin
3038191358
riverprojectcentral@gmail.com
www.riverdocumentary.com
Historic Atlas Theatre
211 West Lincolnway
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
(307) 638-6543
cltpinfo@cheyennelittletheatre.org
https://www.cheyennelittletheatre.org/