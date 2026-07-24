Documentary Screening of THE RIVER - Cheyenne
Documentary Screening of THE RIVER - Cheyenne
We've partnered with Trout Unlimited to host a FREE private screening of The River, a new documentary on the Colorado River crisis — told through the farmers, tribal communities, and cities whose lives depend on it.
Following the film, we'll host a panel with:
Sara Porterfield, Trout Unlimited's Western Water Policy Advisor
Eric Barnes, a rancher featured in the film
Mara Tasker, the film's director
Please RSVP: https://riverdocumentary.com/#/upcomingscreenings
The timing matters: this screening tour lands right as the river's governing guidelines expire and a new agreement is being negotiated. The River aims to give the river — and the people who depend on it — a voice in that decision. While it's set on the Colorado River, the water challenges it explores echo far beyond the basin.