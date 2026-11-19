Data Center Community Forum - Lander
Data Center Community Forum - Lander
A massive data center is being proposed in Fremont County. Join the Wyoming Outdoor Council to learn about the future of data centers in Wyoming - the risks, the rules, and how you can have a say.
Lander Community and Convention Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Outdoor Council
307-332-7031
info@wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org
Lander Community and Convention Center
950 Buena Vista DrLander, Wyoming 82520
(307) 332-2870