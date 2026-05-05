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Coombs Ukulele Club Performance - Jackson

Coombs Ukulele Club Performance - Jackson

Free and open to the public! Coombs Outdoors and GTMF have partnered to create access to music lessons and opportunities for Coombs Outdoors participants. The two local nonprofits have worked together to launch a summer-long program, the Coombs Ukulele Club, that offers ukulele lessons to Coombs participants once a week for the duration of the summer, followed by a public performance.

The free performance will be on Friday, August 14 at 6:30 PM in the Jackson Hole High School Auditorium Lobby before the evening’s Festival Orchestra concert.

Jackson Hole High School Auditorium Lobby
06:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium Lobby
1910 High School Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83001