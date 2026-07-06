Conversation with Cara Chambers following She Cried That Day Film Screening - Cheyenne

Join us for a special screening of She Cried That Day at the Wyoming International Film Festival — a powerful afternoon of remembrance, storytelling, and solidarity for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) movement.

On Friday, July 10, 2026, Sees Clearly Productions and the Wyoming International Film Festival will present She Cried That Day, an award-winning documentary addressing the MMIWR crisis, at the Surbrugg Prentice Auditorium (SPA) in Cheyenne.

Data reveals that 22 out of Wyoming’s 23 counties are directly impacted by the MMIP crisis, making public awareness and local accountability top priorities for state safety officials. She Cried That Day provides an urgent, deeply human look into the systemic issues surrounding these cases and the families fighting for answers.

Following the screening, the audience will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with Cara Chambers from the Office of the Attorney General. Chambers will discuss current state initiatives, law enforcement collaboration, and the critical policy steps being taken to protect Wyoming communities and secure justice for Indigenous families.

The event is a call to action to unite our voices and efforts as we move forward. Community members, allies, and advocacy organizations are invited to come together for an afternoon of film, conversation, and community.

