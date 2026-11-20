Every year throughout Laramie individuals and families struggle to make ends meet, but they are still filled with hope that they will have a Christmas morning. Community Holidays with its all-volunteer organization has learned that together we can keep this flicker of hope going. 100% of all donations go directly toward supporting local individuals and families in Albany County. Distribution December 15th & 16th.

If you would like to help, you can go to communityholidays.org to learn more about our program and complete the on-line sponsor form. You can either sign up to sponsor a family or individual or donate financially.

Community Holidays can provide tax forms for any monetary donation.

"God bless us, everyone!" (Tiny Tim)

