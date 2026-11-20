Community Holidays - Laramie
Community Holidays - Laramie
Every year throughout Laramie individuals and families struggle to make ends meet, but they are still filled with hope that they will have a Christmas morning. Community Holidays with its all-volunteer organization has learned that together we can keep this flicker of hope going. 100% of all donations go directly toward supporting local individuals and families in Albany County. Distribution December 15th & 16th.
If you would like to help, you can go to communityholidays.org to learn more about our program and complete the on-line sponsor form. You can either sign up to sponsor a family or individual or donate financially.
Community Holidays can provide tax forms for any monetary donation.
"God bless us, everyone!" (Tiny Tim)
Community Holidays of Albany County (Distribution on December 15th and 16th)
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Dec 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
Community Holidays of Albany County
Artist Group Info
sadielady2@charter.net
Community Holidays of Albany County (Distribution on December 15th and 16th)
1517 E Canby StreetLaramie, Wyoming 82070