Cheyenne Audubon free field trip to Pine Bluffs

June 20 – Field Trip: with Cheyenne Audubon

Cheyenne Audubon invites the public, birders of every level and nonbirders, for a free birdwatching field trip to the Pine Bluffs Rest Area June 20. The group will depart from Lions Park in Cheyenne at 8 a.m., from the parking lot between the Children’s Village and the picnic shelter, arriving at the Pine Bluffs I-80 rest area about 8:50 and hiking the trail beginning about 9 a.m., returning to Cheyenne about 1 p.m. Some carpooling may be available from Lions Park. Anyone driving themselves can return at any time.

Bring water, snacks and sunscreen. Prepare for easy hiking along the boardwalk and moderate hiking to the top of the Pine Bluffs.

Please sign up by calling or texting Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, so you will get any updates.

For more information about the Cheyenne – High Plains Audubon Society, please visit https://cheyenneaudubon.org/.

