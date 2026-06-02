Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally

Join the Center for Global Studies on August 19 for our final Centennial Speaker Series talk of the summer, where Professors Tanja Börzel and Thomas Risse will discuss the local and global questions surrounding "The World Minus the US?"

A barbecue will follow the presentation. All are welcome to attend both. Email cgs@uwyo.edu for questions and details.

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

4:30 - 6:00 pm

Centennial Library

27 2nd Street, Centennial, WY