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Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally

Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally

Join the Center for Global Studies on August 19 for our final Centennial Speaker Series talk of the summer, where Professors Tanja Börzel and Thomas Risse will discuss the local and global questions surrounding "The World Minus the US?"

A barbecue will follow the presentation. All are welcome to attend both. Email cgs@uwyo.edu for questions and details.

Wednesday, August 19, 2026
4:30 - 6:00 pm
Centennial Library
27 2nd Street, Centennial, WY

Centennial Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies
1-307-766-3677
khazlet1@uwyo.edu
Centennial Library
27 2nd Street
Centennial, Wyoming 82055
(307) 745-8393
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Library/Centennial-Wyoming-Library-129550917061766/