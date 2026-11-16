Launch into the holiday season with Teton Science Schools on Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the historic Murie Ranch in Moose.

Bring a couple dozen of your favorite cookies and a container to take home a selection from the swap table. We’ll have Mardy Murie’s famous Cry Baby Cookies to share as we continue her tradition of welcoming friends and neighbors to the ranch.

Enjoy hot cider, music, a bonfire, and holiday ornament making for kids. If snow conditions allow, ski right up to the ranch! Whether you stop by for a cookie or settle in for the afternoon, we’d love to celebrate the season with you.

Getting there: Complimentary shuttles will run continuously between the Moose Post Office parking lot and the Murie Ranch, beginning shortly before 1:00 p.m. Return rides will be available until all guests have departed.

If you can attend, please RSVP: https://www.tfaforms.com/5241106