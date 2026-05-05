Alive@Five: Percussion Extravaganza at Teton Village Commons

Free and open to the public! On the Road brings live classical music to audiences in Teton County and surrounding communities through free concerts performed by Festival Orchestra musicians and hosted with our community partners. Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich leads programs that are accessible to all ages and bring music to life with explanations and demonstrations.

Percussion Extravaganza: Everything you can strike, shake, or scrape takes center stage for this exciting program featuring the GTMF percussion section. From ragtime to Latin jazz, get ready for a world of sounds like no other. Join us for the fourth year of our partnership with the Teton Village Association’s Alive@5 series! Before and after, enjoy the Jackson Farmer’s Market in Teton Village!