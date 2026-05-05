Alive@Five: An American Celebration at Teton Village Commons

An American Celebration: Ring in the 250th birthday of our nation with music of all styles by American composers. Fun for the whole family, this program for string quartet and percussion will get the audience singing, dancing, and drumming along. Join us for the fourth year of our partnership with the Teton Village Association’s Alive@5 series! Before and after, enjoy the Jackson Farmer’s Market in Teton Village!

On the Road brings live classical music to audiences in Teton County and surrounding communities through free concerts performed by Festival Orchestra musicians and hosted with our community partners. Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich leads programs that are accessible to all ages and bring music to life with explanations and demonstrations.

