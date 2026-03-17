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1776 The Musical - Worland

1776 The Musical - Worland

1776 is an inspiring musical that follows John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they attempt to convince the other leaders of the 13 colonies to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy and sign the Declaration of Independence. 1776 is a funny, insightful and compelling drama with memorable songs. It shows the personalities of the brave men who risked their lives to bring about a new nation, which is now celebrating its 250th anniversary. The perfect patriotic play for our times!
THURSDAY, July 2, 5:30 pm Dinner Theater, Washakie Museum, Worland
FRIDAY, July 3, 7:00 pm, Greybull H.S. Auditorium

SATURDAY, July 4, 2:00 pm Washakie Museum

SUNDAY, July 5, 7:00 pm Thermopolis H.S. Auditorium

Washakie Museum and Cultural Center
$12 - $18
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washakie Museum and Cultural Center
3073474102
educator@washakiemuseum.org
Washakie Museum and Cultural Center
Washakie Museum and Cultural Center
2200 Big Horn Ave
Worland, Wyoming 82401
3073474102
areddick@washakiemuseum.org
https://www.washakiemuseum.org