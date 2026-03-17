1776 The Musical - Worland

1776 is an inspiring musical that follows John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they attempt to convince the other leaders of the 13 colonies to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy and sign the Declaration of Independence. 1776 is a funny, insightful and compelling drama with memorable songs. It shows the personalities of the brave men who risked their lives to bring about a new nation, which is now celebrating its 250th anniversary. The perfect patriotic play for our times!

THURSDAY, July 2, 5:30 pm Dinner Theater, Washakie Museum, Worland

FRIDAY, July 3, 7:00 pm, Greybull H.S. Auditorium

SATURDAY, July 4, 2:00 pm Washakie Museum

SUNDAY, July 5, 7:00 pm Thermopolis H.S. Auditorium