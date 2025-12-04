Two Wyoming women set their sights on the Winter Olympics

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Two Wyoming women have their eyes on the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy, which kick off at the start of February.

Teton Village runner Anna Gibson is aiming to secure a spot in the sport of ski mountaineering , also known as skimo. Athletes race up a mountain with grippy skins stuck to the bottom of their skis, then hurtle down the slope in a combination of endurance, speed and technique.

It’s a new event at the Olympics this year and is also new to Gibson, who professionally raced skimo for the first time this year.

But she’s no stranger to pushing herself in the mountains.

Gibson won bronze in the Uphill 6k race during her debut at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Spain this fall.

Gibson will compete at a World Cup skimo relay event in Utah alongside fellow American athlete Cam Smith on Dec. 6. The winning country will walk away with a spot to the Winter Games. The event will be live streamed on the International Ski Mountaineering Federation’s YouTube page.

Emily Cohen / KHOL Skier Jaelin Kauf poses with her dad Scott at a get-together at Grand Targhee Resort in 2025.

Freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf grew up in Alta and is already locked in to compete in two events at this year’s Olympics, after a knock-out season that included podium-sweeping performances in the World Cup and World Championships.

Kauf took home silver in moguls at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. During the race, skiers speed their way through a field of knee-jerking bumps, while also launching off two jumps and landing tricks in between each stretch of moguls.

In 2026, Kauf will get the chance to go for gold in two different events, since the dual mogul event is making its debut at the Winter Olympics this year. In dual moguls, skiers simultaneously compete side-by-side on courses next to each other, with only one racer advancing to the next round.