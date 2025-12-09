© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Two Wyoming women qualify for the Olympics

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published December 9, 2025 at 2:24 PM MST
Cortina d'Ampezzo in the heart of the southern (Dolomitic) Alps in the Veneto region of Northern Italy.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Two Wyoming women qualified for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy, which kicks off in February.

Teton Village trail runner Anna Gibson won the World Cup of mixed relay ski mountaineering, or skimo. That secured a spot for the United States’s skimo team.

The 26-year-old professional trail runner came from behind at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah with veteran racer Cameron Smith.

In just over 30 minutes, the pair took turns marching up and skiing down the course to finish nearly a minute ahead of second place.

The sport is new to the Olympics and Gibson is new to the sport. She started training just this year.

Alta’s Jaelin Kauff has also punched her ticket to compete in moguls.

Cora-born skier and shooter Zoe Noble is also trying for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the biathlon, a cross country ski race where racers take short pauses to shoot rifles at targets.
