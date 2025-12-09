Two Wyoming women qualify for the Olympics

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Two Wyoming women qualified for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy, which kicks off in February.

Teton Village trail runner Anna Gibson won the World Cup of mixed relay ski mountaineering , or skimo. That secured a spot for the United States’s skimo team.

The 26-year-old professional trail runner came from behind at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah with veteran racer Cameron Smith.

In just over 30 minutes, the pair took turns marching up and skiing down the course to finish nearly a minute ahead of second place.

The sport is new to the Olympics and Gibson is new to the sport. She started training just this year.

Alta’s Jaelin Kauff has also punched her ticket to compete in moguls .