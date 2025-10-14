Heavy lift drones among tech advancements at rescue conference

Most organizations with the International Commission of Alpine Rescue (ICAR) use similar tools. Take the flashy and often-used helicopter.

In a mock rescue near the Bridger Gondola, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) landed its multi-million dollar “ship” that’s been pivotal for area rescues since its addition to the team two years ago

Nearby, a Weber County Search and Rescue team shuttled over their fleet of more unique blade-whirring machines: drones.

A white cargo van with a large flatscreen in its rear and four smaller monitors inside serves as the command center for the Utah-based team’s missions.

Dante Filpula Ankney / KHOL Kyle Nordforrest, with Utah’s Weber County Search and Rescue, gave Wednesday’s presentation on their fleet of drones.

Their largest drone – the size of a refrigerator that can carry up to 80 pounds – nearly blew the hats off of the international spectators sitting on the nearby hillside.

Demonstrators strapped a wheeled litter to a 20-foot rope. Once in the air, it flew to the nearby “patients” that smaller, more nimble camera-outfitted crafts had located.

The drones are a tool used to shave time off rescues and spare risk to rescuers.

This summer, drones assisted in a swiftwater body recovery and a search for a missing hiker. Teton County’s volunteer team hosted the over-50-year-old organization’s conference for its second time in the United States.

But they’re costly, and the battery life limits flight time to less than an hour in most circumstances. Large drones commonly cost tens of thousands of dollars a pop.

“The drone technology, battery life, all those things are expanding. The capabilities of some of these heavy lift drones it’s just gonna continue to improve,” TCSAR’s Will Smith said.

Dante Filpula Ankney / KHOL Rescuers videoed the drones and asked questions about operations, such as differing laws between the U.S. and the European Union.

Smith chairs a working group on drones for ICAR and says Teton County has several drones, though smaller and a bit older than the Utah team’s.

“I always end up coming up with additional things [for drones] to be used for,” Smith said.

The county’s team would like to buy more, depending on funding, personnel and training.

“We can definitely improve [by] looking at some of these other new and more developed technologies that are out there,” Smith said.