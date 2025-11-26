Permits available for public land Christmas trees and firewood

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Permits to harvest Christmas trees and firewood from public lands are now available.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offers permits on its website and at most of its field offices around the state . Each permit costs between $7.50 to $10 based on location.

Permits for trees from national forests can be found at recreation.gov . Those run $8 to $15, depending on the forest.