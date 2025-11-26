© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Permits available for public land Christmas trees and firewood

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published November 26, 2025 at 12:45 PM MST
A man in a cowboy hat drags a tree on a sled through sagebrush and snow.
Caitlin Tan
Bill Webb drags a juniper tree on an orange sled. Last year he got a sagebrush for the holidays, and this year he wanted to give juniper a try.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Permits to harvest Christmas trees and firewood from public lands are now available.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offers permits on its website and at most of its field offices around the state. Each permit costs between $7.50 to $10 based on location.

Permits for trees from national forests can be found at recreation.gov. Those run $8 to $15, depending on the forest.

The Wyoming State Forestry Division also offers Christmas tree and firewood harvest on state lands. Check with your nearest district office.
Arts & Culture Bureau of Land ManagementU.S. Forest ServiceWyoming State Forestry DivisionChristmaschristmas tree
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
