Around Wyoming, Monday, May 17

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 18, 1887, the cornerstone was laid for the Capitol building. On May 18, 1930, it was announced that the first miniature golf course in the state would open in Casper around June 1. On May 19, 1869, the Wyoming Territory was organized, with its capital at Cheyenne. On May 19, 1930, 14 city officials of Rock Springs and nine Thermopolis municipal officers allegedly entered into a conspiracy with bootleggers and speakeasy proprietors. A federal grand jury indicted 93 residents of the two towns. On May 23, 1930, it was announced that, in accordance with the practice of years past, Casperites would have the opportunity to secure free straw hats and theater tickets for the official Straw Hat Day in Casper.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 21, 1946, the university ran ads in the local paper seeking housing from local residents. The number of summer school students, including returning G.I.s, exceeded the campus housing availability.