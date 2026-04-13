Proposed budget calls for eliminating program that helps people with utility bills

Amid rising energy costs, the Trump Administration wants to scrap a program that helps low-income people heat and cool their homes.

President Trump’s $1.5 trillion dollar proposed budget says the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is “unnecessary” because states can help prevent utility shutoffs.

Mark Wolfe is the executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, which is made up of state LIHEAP directors. He said the program helps people in need.

“The cost of energy, electricity and natural gas, has gone up two and a half times the rate of inflation in the last year. So that’s why people are expressing concern. So when they say ‘gee my bill is a lot higher,’ they’re right,” said Wolfe.

According to the latest federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data , people are paying 11% more for gas utilities and 4.8% more for electricity than they were a year ago.

The administration also said the program is not needed because states can prevent shut-offs. But Wolfe said shut-off moratoriums are not gifts. They may help people make it through severe cold or heat but the bills accumulate and need to be repaid.

The bulk of the LIHEAP funds were distributed in November. But Wolfe said there are still additional funds to be distributed ahead of what is expected to be another hot summer.

The president has proposed cutting LIHEAP before, but the effort failed amid bipartisan support for the program.

Under the LIHEAP program, Mountain West states receive the following funding allocations, according to NEAA:

Arizona – $30 Million

Colorado – $52 Million

Idaho – $20Million

Nevada – $15Million

New Mexico – $18 Million

Utah – $25 Million

Wyoming – $9 Million