Around Wyoming, Monday, June 15

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 14, 1935, the University of Wyoming announced it had voided the contract of a summer school instructor because she was married. On June 15, 1971, mountaineer Bill Briggs became the first person to ski the Grand Teton. The next day, on June 16, 1971, he became the first to descend the Grand Teton on skis. On June 16, 1886, the first loaf of bread was baked in Douglas. On June 17, 1947, a proposed Casper city ordinance failed unanimously. It would have fined parents up to $100 if their children were convicted of breaking city laws. It also required parents to instruct their kids in the city ordinances. On June 17, 2007, the Mountain View Hotel in Centennial was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. On June 20, 1925, the first electric typewriter in the state was used in a Cheyenne newspaper office.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on June 15, 1921, nationally known suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt became the first person to receive an honorary doctorate from UW.