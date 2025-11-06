Join Wyoming Public Media and these statewide organizations to help communities in Wyoming!

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:51 AM MST
Wyoming Hunger Initiative | Ending Hunger in Wyoming
1 of 3  — Food Image 1.jpg
Wyoming Hunger Initiative | Ending Hunger in Wyoming
2 of 3  — Food Image 2.jpg
3 of 3  — Food Image 3.jpg

Wyoming Public Media is joining forces around the state to spread the word about resources that are available.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative has a simple mission: to end hunger in Wyoming

"We believe hunger in Wyoming is a problem that can be solved. We also recognize that where there's a hungry child, a hungry family, senior, or veteran isn't far away. We work to prevent food insecurity by increasing awareness and support for the work of local anti-hunger organizations statewide through innovative programs that connect like-minded organizations as well as funding support for local solutions.

Nourished kids, healthy families, and thriving communities: that's the goal of Wyoming Hunger Initiative. We invite you to share your time, your generosity, and your innovative thinking. Hunger doesn't stand a chance when we join together in the fight. Thank you."

Web: County Resources Link
Web: Partner Resource
Call: (307) 274-0365

Wyoming 211

"Serving 100% of Wyoming’s population, Wyoming 211 connects people with community, health and disaster services through a free phone service and searchable online database. Using the power of technology and innovation, we connect people to the help they need. Learn more about our services below."

Web: 211 for Wyoming
Call: 211

Food Bank of Wyoming

"The mission of Food Bank of Wyoming is to ignite the power of community to nourish people facing hunger. We provide food and necessities to people in need through signature programs and by teaming up with hundreds of Hunger Relief Partners to serve communities across Wyoming. We believe that for a community to thrive, every member must have the resources they need to flourish, and we strive to provide proper nourishment for every neighbor."

Web: Food Bank of Wyoming
Call: 970-464-1138 877-953-3937 (toll-free)

Community Resources Across Wyoming List:
Almost Home Wyoming
Lander
Ark Regional Services
Laramie
Climb Wyoming
Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Rock Springs
Community Action of Laramie County  
Cheyenne
Downtown Clinic of Laramie                
Laramie
Epson Center for Seniors                       
Laramie
Family Promise                                    
Laramie
Feeding Laramie Valley                        
Laramie
Habitat for Humanity Laramie County   
Cheyenne
Hole Food Rescue                                
Jackson
Lander Free Medical Clinic                   
Lander
Laramie Interfaith                                
Laramie
Laramie Soup Kitchen                          
Laramie
Needs Inc. Food Pantry                         
Cheyenne
Pinedale Community Food Bank           
Pinedale
Pokes Food Pantry                               
Laramie
Slow Food in the Tetons                       
Wilson
Slow Food Wind River                         
Lander
Spread the Love Commission                
Jackson
Teton Botanical Garden                         
Jackson
Teton Youth and Family Services          
Jackson
United Way of Laramie County             
Cheyenne
Wyoming Rescue Mission                     
Casper

Statewide Organizations
Food Bank of Wyoming                        
Evansville – Distribution Center
Wyoming 2-1-1                                    
Statewide
Wyoming Community Foundation         
Statewide
Wyoming Hunger Initiative                   
Statewide

Reach out if your organization is not on the list. Email WPRhelp@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-4240.
