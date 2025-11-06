Join Wyoming Public Media and these statewide organizations to help communities in Wyoming!

Wyoming Public Media is joining forces around the state to spread the word about resources that are available.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative has a simple mission: to end hunger in Wyoming

"We believe hunger in Wyoming is a problem that can be solved. We also recognize that where there's a hungry child, a hungry family, senior, or veteran isn't far away. We work to prevent food insecurity by increasing awareness and support for the work of local anti-hunger organizations statewide through innovative programs that connect like-minded organizations as well as funding support for local solutions.

Nourished kids, healthy families, and thriving communities: that's the goal of Wyoming Hunger Initiative. We invite you to share your time, your generosity, and your innovative thinking. Hunger doesn't stand a chance when we join together in the fight. Thank you."

Web: County Resources Link

Web: Partner Resource

Call: (307) 274-0365

Wyoming 211

"Serving 100% of Wyoming’s population, Wyoming 211 connects people with community, health and disaster services through a free phone service and searchable online database. Using the power of technology and innovation, we connect people to the help they need. Learn more about our services below."

Web: 211 for Wyoming

Call: 211

Food Bank of Wyoming

"The mission of Food Bank of Wyoming is to ignite the power of community to nourish people facing hunger. We provide food and necessities to people in need through signature programs and by teaming up with hundreds of Hunger Relief Partners to serve communities across Wyoming. We believe that for a community to thrive, every member must have the resources they need to flourish, and we strive to provide proper nourishment for every neighbor."

Web: Food Bank of Wyoming

Call: 970-464-1138 877-953-3937 (toll-free)

Community Resources Across Wyoming List:

Almost Home Wyoming

Lander

Ark Regional Services

Laramie

Climb Wyoming

Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Rock Springs

Community Action of Laramie County

Cheyenne

Downtown Clinic of Laramie

Laramie

Epson Center for Seniors

Laramie

Family Promise

Laramie

Feeding Laramie Valley

Laramie

Habitat for Humanity Laramie County

Cheyenne

Hole Food Rescue

Jackson

Lander Free Medical Clinic

Lander

Laramie Interfaith

Laramie

Laramie Soup Kitchen

Laramie

Needs Inc. Food Pantry

Cheyenne

Pinedale Community Food Bank

Pinedale

Pokes Food Pantry

Laramie

Slow Food in the Tetons

Wilson

Slow Food Wind River

Lander

Spread the Love Commission

Jackson

Teton Botanical Garden

Jackson

Teton Youth and Family Services

Jackson

United Way of Laramie County

Cheyenne

Wyoming Rescue Mission

Casper

Statewide Organizations

Food Bank of Wyoming

Evansville – Distribution Center

Wyoming 2-1-1

Statewide

Wyoming Community Foundation

Statewide

Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Statewide

Reach out if your organization is not on the list. Email WPRhelp@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-4240.