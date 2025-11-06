Join Wyoming Public Media and these statewide organizations to help communities in Wyoming!
Wyoming Public Media is joining forces around the state to spread the word about resources that are available.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative has a simple mission: to end hunger in Wyoming
Nourished kids, healthy families, and thriving communities: that's the goal of Wyoming Hunger Initiative. We invite you to share your time, your generosity, and your innovative thinking. Hunger doesn't stand a chance when we join together in the fight. Thank you."
Web: County Resources Link
Web: Partner Resource
Call: (307) 274-0365
Wyoming 211
"Serving 100% of Wyoming’s population, Wyoming 211 connects people with community, health and disaster services through a free phone service and searchable online database. Using the power of technology and innovation, we connect people to the help they need. Learn more about our services below."
Web: 211 for Wyoming
Call: 211
Food Bank of Wyoming
"The mission of Food Bank of Wyoming is to ignite the power of community to nourish people facing hunger. We provide food and necessities to people in need through signature programs and by teaming up with hundreds of Hunger Relief Partners to serve communities across Wyoming. We believe that for a community to thrive, every member must have the resources they need to flourish, and we strive to provide proper nourishment for every neighbor."
Web: Food Bank of Wyoming
Call: 970-464-1138 877-953-3937 (toll-free)
Community Resources Across Wyoming List:
Almost Home Wyoming
Lander
Ark Regional Services
Laramie
Climb Wyoming
Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Rock Springs
Community Action of Laramie County
Cheyenne
Downtown Clinic of Laramie
Laramie
Epson Center for Seniors
Laramie
Family Promise
Laramie
Feeding Laramie Valley
Laramie
Habitat for Humanity Laramie County
Cheyenne
Hole Food Rescue
Jackson
Lander Free Medical Clinic
Lander
Laramie Interfaith
Laramie
Laramie Soup Kitchen
Laramie
Needs Inc. Food Pantry
Cheyenne
Pinedale Community Food Bank
Pinedale
Pokes Food Pantry
Laramie
Slow Food in the Tetons
Wilson
Slow Food Wind River
Lander
Spread the Love Commission
Jackson
Teton Botanical Garden
Jackson
Teton Youth and Family Services
Jackson
United Way of Laramie County
Cheyenne
Wyoming Rescue Mission
Casper
Statewide Organizations
Food Bank of Wyoming
Evansville – Distribution Center
Wyoming 2-1-1
Statewide
Wyoming Community Foundation
Statewide
Wyoming Hunger Initiative
Statewide
