Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - Mary Whalen - Enjoying the Wyoming Traffic.

Biography - Mary Whalen has lived all her life in Wyoming, including Cheyenne, Sheridan, and Laramie as a student at the University of Wyoming. She considers every day in Wyoming a photo-worthy moment. Mary is the vice president of WyoPoets, and encourages others to write and think creatively. In her winning photograph, she remembers the poem, The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost. “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by. And that has made all the difference.”

About the Photo - “Enjoying Wyoming Traffic” was taken near Savery, Wyoming- near Battle Mountain and the Continental Divide. This southern region of Wyoming is especially photogenic in autumn.

History - Wyoming’s cattle drive history began in the 1850s with accidental discoveries of winter grazing, leading to a boom in the 1870s as ranchers moved Texas Longhorns north via trails like the Goodnight-Loving Trail, establishing the open range, but the Green River Drift in Sublette County remains America’s longest-running, a spring ritual moving thousands of cattle to mountain pastures, preserving a unique cowboy heritage.

