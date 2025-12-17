Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - Rose Fry - Reenactment of the Battle of Hundred in the Hand at Ft Fetterman.

Biography - Rose Fry is a state retiree who now has the time to wander and take photos. She enjoys rising early in the morning, getting in her car, and traveling in whatever direction she feels at that moment. She always finds something, whichever way she goes. Rose also enjoys Wyoming history. There are endless possibilities to find historical spots around Wyoming.

About the Photo - The reenactment of the Battle of the Hundred in the Hand, which was also known as the Fetterman Fight. The actual battle took place in December of 1866. The reenactment was held in April and put on by the Wyoming State Parks and the Fort Phil Kearny Bozeman Trail Association at the Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site. “The “Fetterman fight” took place in Crow Indian treaty guaranteed land, where the Lakotas and their Indian allies were without consent from the Crows. All 81 men under the direction of Captain William Fetterman died. “

History - Fort Laramie, Fort Bridger, Fort Phil Kearny, and Fort Fetterman, were crucial to westward expansion, serving as trading posts, military outposts during the Indian Wars (especially along the Bozeman Trail), and resupply points for emigrant trails (Oregon, Mormon, California, Pony Express)

