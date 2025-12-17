Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - McKenzy Ellisen - Under the Lights in Meeteetse, Wyoming.

Biography - McKenzy Ellisen

About the Photo - Under the Lights was taken on a whim. The subject, Quannah, and McKenzy, rode to the top of a hill on Hoggs Black Diamond Ranch in Meeteetse. After taking in the lights for a few minutes they got to work. McKenzy laid on the ground, and Q tried to keep the horses as still as possible while McKenzy took photos. Out of 104 photos that she took that evening, this was one of three that turned out. Even cowboys get to enjoy the Northern Lights every once in a while.

History - Wyoming’s northern lights history shows they’re a rare but spectacular sight, with major recent displays in November 2025 and May 2024 caused by powerful geomagnetic storms from solar flares, delighting residents with vibrant colors from Cheyenne to Jackson Hole, even surprising experienced observers with their intensity and early appearance, highlighting Wyoming’s good dark skies for viewing despite being further south.

