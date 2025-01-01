2024 Interns

2024 Wyoming Public Radio Intern Alumni and Semester-End Projects

Jack O'Neil's 2024 Sports/News Internship

I am so grateful to have been able to work with Wyoming Public Media. It was a great introduction into the journalism world, and solidified that I really do have a passion for journalism. I was so thankful to be pushed and guided through a real world job, and given every resource I needed to start my own portfolio. I am excited to continue my career and take all of the lessons from WPM with me!

Link to Jack's featured project.

Paityn Hulstrom's 2023/24 Sports/News Internship

I am so grateful I got the opportunity to intern for Wyoming Public Media. Through this internship I was able to gain real world experience with sports journalism, helping me to grow as a writer and as a person. I gained a better understanding of journalism from everyone around me at WPM through receiving constructive criticism, practicing writing and recording, and learning based on how others wrote. I will use this knowledge to better myself as a journalist and further my career!

Link to Paityn's featured project.