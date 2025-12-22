USDA food buying favors industrial ag, report says

The federal government favors big agriculture when it buys food for nutrition programs in Montana and nationwide, according to a new report. The advocacy group Friends of the Earth says in fiscal year 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $4.8 billion on food for school meals, food banks and tribal communities. Almost half of that went to just 25 companies.

Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union, said these companies are looking for the lowest price possible, which hurts Montana farmers and consumers.

"Big corporate monopolies that supply this food is heavily processed, it's not the same quality, and in many cases especially with beef, it's probably a foreign product," he explained.

Tyson Foods topped the list at $240 million, or 5% of spending. The USDA announced in August that it would buy $230 million in fruits, vegetables and fresh seafood from U.S. farmers for these programs. The plan didn't mention beef and poultry, which the report says make up a large share of these food purchases.

Chloe Waterman, senior program manager with Friends of the Earth and co-author of the report, echoed Schweitzer's sentiments. She said the USDA leaves smaller farmers using sustainable practices behind.

"Some of these foods may have a low sticker price but a high cost to communities and to public health," she stressed.

Waterman noted the USDA emphasizes market fairness, but says the agency's purchases don't back that up. Schweitzer agrees and added he wants smaller producers in Montana and across the country to get a fair deal.

"Let's just put American consumers and American producers first, and make sure that they're eating good quality food produced in the United States," he said.

