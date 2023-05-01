© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest - 2022

Wyoming Through Listeners' Eyes - 2022
Photo Contest 22 - 1200x900.jpg
Rosemary Harion
/

Wyoming Through Listeners’ Eyes!


Wyoming Public Media 2022 Photo Contest (Aug. 22 - Sep. 22)!
View the Photo Gallery !

Congratulations to this year’s Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest winners! 

We were lucky to receive many beautiful entries from all over Wyoming, and it was difficult to choose the best. The winners were chosen by listeners who voted for their favorite in each category, Wyoming’s Nature, Wyoming's People, and Wyoming’s History. We have posted the top winner in each category below.

WyomingsPeople.jpg

1st Place - Wyoming's People Category
Ahmad Ansari - Tipis at Night

1st Place Wyoming's People Category - Ahmad Ansari, "Tipis at Night"
Ahmad Ansari
/
Ahmad Ansari
1st Place Wyoming's People Category - Ahmad Ansari, "Tipis at Night"

________________________________________________

2nd Place - Wyoming's People Category
McKenzy Ellisen - Horseback Sunset

2nd Place Wyoming's People Category - McKenzy Ellisen, "Horseback Sunset"
McKenzy Ellisen
/
McKenzy Ellisen
2nd Place Wyoming's People Category - McKenzy Ellisen, "Horseback Sunset"

________________________________________________

3rd Place - Wyoming's People Category
Nilay Saha - Gloaming Prexy

3rd Place Wyoming's People Category - Nilay Saha, "Gloaming Prexy"
Nilay Saha
/
Nilay Saha
3rd Place Wyoming's People Category - Nilay Saha, "Gloaming Prexy"
WyomingsNature.jpg

1st Place - Wyoming's Nature Category
Mirmehdi Seyyedi - Laramie Golf Course

1st Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Mirmehdi Seyyedi, "Laramie Golf Course"
Mirmehdi Seyyedi
/
Mirmehdi Seyyedi
1st Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Mirmehdi Seyyedi, "Laramie Golf Course"

________________________________________________

2nd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category
Gavin German - Bear Lake

2nd Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Gavin German, "Bear Lake"
Gavin German
/
Gavin German
2nd Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Gavin German, "Bear Lake"

________________________________________________

3rd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category
Faria Afrin - Serenity Mother Nature

3rd Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Faria Afrin, "Serenity Mother Nature"
Faria Afrin
/
Faria Afrin
3rd Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Faria Afrin, "Serenity Mother Nature"
Wyomings History Category.jpg

1st Place - Wyoming's History Category
Andi Berry - The Soul Survivors

1st Place Wyoming's History Category - Andi Berry, "The Soul Survivors"
Andi Berry
/
Andi Berry
1st Place Wyoming's History Category - Andi Berry, "The Soul Survivors"

________________________________________________

2nd Place - Wyoming's History Category
Md Ahsanul Haque - Stand Tall

2nd Place Wyoming's History Category - Md Ahsanul Haque, "Stand Tall"
MD Ahsanul Haque
/
MD Ahsanul Haque
2nd Place Wyoming's History Category - Md Ahsanul Haque, "Stand Tall"

________________________________________________

3rd Place - Wyoming's History Category
Kai Haukaas - Historic Evanston Railyards

3rd Place Wyoming's History Category - Kai Haukaas, "Historic Evanston Railyards"
Kai Haukaas
/
Kai Haukaas
3rd Place Wyoming's History Category - Kai Haukaas, "Historic Evanston Railyards"

wyoming_public_media_choice.jpg

Krissy Borcher - When I Grow Up

Staff Choice - Krissy Borcher, "When I Grow Up"
Krissy Borcher
/
Krissy Borcher
Staff Choice - Krissy Borcher, "When I Grow Up"

Photo Contest Winners from Years Past
We've held the photo contest annually since 2012. To explore some of the winners from previous years, visit our Photo Contest Winners Archive page.
Take a Look