Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest - 2022

Wyoming Through Listeners’ Eyes!

Wyoming Public Media 2022 Photo Contest (Aug. 22 - Sep. 22)!

Congratulations to this year’s Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest winners!

We were lucky to receive many beautiful entries from all over Wyoming, and it was difficult to choose the best. The winners were chosen by listeners who voted for their favorite in each category, Wyoming’s Nature, Wyoming's People, and Wyoming’s History. We have posted the top winner in each category below.

1st Place - Wyoming's People Category

Ahmad Ansari - Tipis at Night

Ahmad Ansari / Ahmad Ansari 1st Place Wyoming's People Category - Ahmad Ansari, "Tipis at Night"

2nd Place - Wyoming's People Category

McKenzy Ellisen - Horseback Sunset

McKenzy Ellisen / McKenzy Ellisen 2nd Place Wyoming's People Category - McKenzy Ellisen, "Horseback Sunset"

3rd Place - Wyoming's People Category

Nilay Saha - Gloaming Prexy

Nilay Saha / Nilay Saha 3rd Place Wyoming's People Category - Nilay Saha, "Gloaming Prexy"

1st Place - Wyoming's Nature Category

Mirmehdi Seyyedi - Laramie Golf Course

Mirmehdi Seyyedi / Mirmehdi Seyyedi 1st Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Mirmehdi Seyyedi, "Laramie Golf Course"

2nd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category

Gavin German - Bear Lake

Gavin German / Gavin German 2nd Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Gavin German, "Bear Lake"

3rd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category

Faria Afrin - Serenity Mother Nature

Faria Afrin / Faria Afrin 3rd Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Faria Afrin, "Serenity Mother Nature"

1st Place - Wyoming's History Category

Andi Berry - The Soul Survivors

Andi Berry / Andi Berry 1st Place Wyoming's History Category - Andi Berry, "The Soul Survivors"

2nd Place - Wyoming's History Category

Md Ahsanul Haque - Stand Tall

MD Ahsanul Haque / MD Ahsanul Haque 2nd Place Wyoming's History Category - Md Ahsanul Haque, "Stand Tall"

3rd Place - Wyoming's History Category

Kai Haukaas - Historic Evanston Railyards

Kai Haukaas / Kai Haukaas 3rd Place Wyoming's History Category - Kai Haukaas, "Historic Evanston Railyards"

