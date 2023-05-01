Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest - 2022
Wyoming Through Listeners’ Eyes!
Wyoming Public Media 2022 Photo Contest (Aug. 22 - Sep. 22)!
View the Photo Gallery !
Congratulations to this year’s Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest winners!
We were lucky to receive many beautiful entries from all over Wyoming, and it was difficult to choose the best. The winners were chosen by listeners who voted for their favorite in each category, Wyoming’s Nature, Wyoming's People, and Wyoming’s History. We have posted the top winner in each category below.
1st Place - Wyoming's People Category
Ahmad Ansari - Tipis at Night
________________________________________________
2nd Place - Wyoming's People Category
McKenzy Ellisen - Horseback Sunset
________________________________________________
3rd Place - Wyoming's People Category
Nilay Saha - Gloaming Prexy
1st Place - Wyoming's Nature Category
Mirmehdi Seyyedi - Laramie Golf Course
________________________________________________
2nd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category
Gavin German - Bear Lake
________________________________________________
3rd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category
Faria Afrin - Serenity Mother Nature
1st Place - Wyoming's History Category
Andi Berry - The Soul Survivors
________________________________________________
2nd Place - Wyoming's History Category
Md Ahsanul Haque - Stand Tall
________________________________________________
3rd Place - Wyoming's History Category
Kai Haukaas - Historic Evanston Railyards
Krissy Borcher - When I Grow Up