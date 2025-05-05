Wyoming Legislature finalizes list of ‘off-season’ topics for study

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The subjects Wyoming lawmakers will study during the state Legislature’s off-season, or “interim,” have been finalized.

The topics include election management , “grooming” communications to minors, cloud seeding , the Colorado River Compact and nuclear energy.

Last month, House and Senate leaders in the Management Council voted to reduce the total number of days committees can use from six to four, citing potential cost savings. The council’s motion allowed committee chairs to request more than four days from leadership if they deemed it necessary.

When compared to 2024 , almost every committee in 2025 is projected to use less taxpayer money in the interim.

The two exceptions are the Joint Revenue Committee and the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.

If all goes according to plan, the state will save $152,500 compared to last year’s interim budget.

The Joint Appropriations Committee cut several topics from their original list, including local government income streams and major maternity care pressures.

Legislators will now hold meetings across the state on topics that might be turned into draft bills and filed for introduction to the 2026 legislative budget session in February. The scheduled meetings can be found here .

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

