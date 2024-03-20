© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
The Wyoming Public Media’s Photo Contest Traveling Display will be heading your way this Spring and Summer.

Wyoming Public Radio
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:15 PM MDT
Bill Sincavage - Fly Fishing at Dawn
1 of 8  — Bill Sincavage - Fly Fishing at Dawn.jpg
Bill Sincavage - Fly Fishing at Dawn
Bill Sincavage
2 of 8  — Cheryl Elliott - Welcoming July, Big Horn Mountain Style.jpg
3 of 8  — Don Getty - Great Gray Owl Flight.jpg
4 of 8  — Ewa Chilson - Wyoming Pronghorn.jpg
Anna Kirkpatrick - Table Mountain, Alta
5 of 8  — Anna Kirkpatrick - Table Mountain, Alta.jpg
Anna Kirkpatrick - Table Mountain, Alta
Anna Kirkpatrick
Josh Glisan - Teton First Light of Day
6 of 8  — Josh Glisan - Teton First Light of Day.jpg
Josh Glisan - Teton First Light of Day
Josh Glisan
Lance Faulkner - A Great Blue Heron
7 of 8  — Lance Faulkner - A Great Blue Heron.jpg
Lance Faulkner - A Great Blue Heron
Lance Faulkner
Kristy Behnke - Wild and Free
8 of 8  — Kristy Behnke - Wild and Free.jpg
Kristy Behnke - Wild and Free
Kristy Behnke

Fourteen framed photographs from photographers across Wyoming will travel to a town near you! Check out the schedule below.

If your business or museum would like to host the WPM traveling display, please contact us at: wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
Office: 307-766-4240

We will advertise your business On Air, Online, and through our Social Media Platforms.

____________________________________________________________________

April 2024 – Downtown Coal Creek

Address: 110 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82072
Dates: April 1st - April 30th

May – Uptown Coal Creek

Address: 2317 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070
Dates: May 1st - May 31st