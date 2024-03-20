The Wyoming Public Media’s Photo Contest Traveling Display will be heading your way this Spring and Summer.
1 of 8 — Bill Sincavage - Fly Fishing at Dawn.jpg
Bill Sincavage - Fly Fishing at Dawn
Bill Sincavage
2 of 8 — Cheryl Elliott - Welcoming July, Big Horn Mountain Style.jpg
3 of 8 — Don Getty - Great Gray Owl Flight.jpg
4 of 8 — Ewa Chilson - Wyoming Pronghorn.jpg
5 of 8 — Anna Kirkpatrick - Table Mountain, Alta.jpg
Anna Kirkpatrick - Table Mountain, Alta
Anna Kirkpatrick
6 of 8 — Josh Glisan - Teton First Light of Day.jpg
Josh Glisan - Teton First Light of Day
Josh Glisan
7 of 8 — Lance Faulkner - A Great Blue Heron.jpg
Lance Faulkner - A Great Blue Heron
Lance Faulkner
8 of 8 — Kristy Behnke - Wild and Free.jpg
Kristy Behnke - Wild and Free
Kristy Behnke
Fourteen framed photographs from photographers across Wyoming will travel to a town near you! Check out the schedule below.
If your business or museum would like to host the WPM traveling display, please contact us at: wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
Office: 307-766-4240
We will advertise your business On Air, Online, and through our Social Media Platforms.
April 2024 – Downtown Coal Creek
Address: 110 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82072
Dates: April 1st - April 30th
May – Uptown Coal Creek
Address: 2317 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070
Dates: May 1st - May 31st