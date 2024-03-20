The Wyoming Public Media’s Photo Contest Traveling Display will be heading your way this Spring and Summer.

Fourteen framed photographs from photographers across Wyoming will travel to a town near you! Check out the schedule below.

If your business or museum would like to host the WPM traveling display, please contact us at: wpmupdate@uwyo.edu

Office: 307-766-4240

We will advertise your business On Air, Online, and through our Social Media Platforms.

____________________________________________________________________

April 2024 – Downtown Coal Creek

Address: 110 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82072

Dates: April 1st - April 30th

May – Uptown Coal Creek

Address: 2317 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070

Dates: May 1st - May 31st