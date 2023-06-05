Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest - 2023

Wyoming Through Listeners’ Eyes!

Wyoming Public Media 2023 Photo Contest (Aug. 14 - Sep. 14)!

Congratulations to last year’s Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest winners!

We were lucky to receive many beautiful entries from all over Wyoming, and it was difficult to choose the best. The winners were chosen by listeners who voted for their favorite in each category, Wyoming’s Nature, Wyoming's People, and Wyoming’s History. We have posted the top winner in each category below.

Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest Rules - 2023

Contest Timeframe The 2023 Wyoming Public Media (WPM) Photo Contest begins Monday, August 14th at 9 am (U.S. Mountain Time.) By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to the Contest Rules and warrants that his or her entry complies with all requirements set out in the Contest Rules. Photos may be posted through Thursday, September 14 at 11:30 pm.

Eligibility All listeners of Wyoming Public Radio, Jazz Wyoming, Classical Wyoming, Jazz Wyoming, Wyoming Sounds, and HumaNature and The Modern West, and/or all those with photos taken in the State of Wyoming are eligible to enter. Employees of Wyoming Public Media and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouses) or persons living in the same household of such employees, whether or not related are not eligible.

How To Enter Each submission must include the required information, including name, photo caption, and e-mail address. Only one entry will be accepted per person in each category.

Categories for entries are: 1) Wyoming’s Nature 2) Wyoming’s People and 3) Wyoming’s History

Requirements Each entry must meet the following requirements: Photographs must be in digital format. Only online entries will be eligible. No print or film submissions will be accepted for entry into this Contest. The winner will be contacted to furnish a high-resolution photo.

The photograph must not contain obscene, provocative, defamatory, sexually explicit, or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate content, at the discretion of WPM.

Releases If the photograph contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, and/or if any persons appear in the photograph, the entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to the submission of the photograph, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the exhibition and use of the photograph.

Selection of Winners The top choice will be featured on the Wyoming Public Media web page and note cards. Each person can only vote once for one photo in each category through Monday, September 11, 2023. The winning photos in each category will be featured on the Wyoming Public Media website and note cards as well as other media such as calendars and/or brochures.

License By entering the Contest, all entrants grant an irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive license to Wyoming Public Media, to reproduce, distribute, display and create derivative works of the entries (along with a name credit) in connections with the Contest in any Media now or hereafter.

Winners List Entries and winners will be on display online at wyomingpublicmedia.org. Odds of winning are dependent on number of entries.

Limitation of Liability By entering this Contest, all entrants agree to release, discharge, and hold harmless Wyoming Public Media and its partners, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, agents and their employees, officers, directors, and representatives from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of their participation in this Contest or any Contest-related activities and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded.

Wyoming Public Media assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or delay in operation or transmission.

Conditions The Contest is void where prohibited.

Right to Cancel or Suspend Contest Wyoming Public Media reserves the right to suspend the contest if necessary.

Data Privacy Any individual may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Wyoming Public Media by submitting a removal request in writing to: Wyoming Public Media, 1000 E. University Ave., Dept. 3984, Laramie, WY 82071.

After reading the WPM Photo Contest Rules, I hereby assign the non-exclusive rights to the photograph to Wyoming Public Media (WPM). And I hereby authorize the editing, duplication, reproduction, copyright, exhibition, and/or distribution of said photograph for the purpose of Wyoming Public Media note cards, web page, and/or other media upon submitting the photograph.

1st Place - Wyoming's People Category

Ahmad Ansari - Tipis at Night

Ahmad Ansari / Ahmad Ansari 1st Place Wyoming's People Category - Ahmad Ansari, "Tipis at Night"

2nd Place - Wyoming's People Category

McKenzy Ellisen - Horseback Sunset

McKenzy Ellisen / McKenzy Ellisen 2nd Place Wyoming's People Category - McKenzy Ellisen, "Horseback Sunset"

3rd Place - Wyoming's People Category

Nilay Saha - Gloaming Prexy

Nilay Saha / Nilay Saha 3rd Place Wyoming's People Category - Nilay Saha, "Gloaming Prexy"

1st Place - Wyoming's Nature Category

Mirmehdi Seyyedi - Laramie Golf Course

Mirmehdi Seyyedi / Mirmehdi Seyyedi 1st Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Mirmehdi Seyyedi, "Laramie Golf Course"

2nd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category

Gavin German - Bear Lake

Gavin German / Gavin German 2nd Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Gavin German, "Bear Lake"

3rd Place - Wyoming's Nature Category

Faria Afrin - Serenity Mother Nature

Faria Afrin / Faria Afrin 3rd Place Wyoming's Nature Category - Faria Afrin, "Serenity Mother Nature"

1st Place - Wyoming's History Category

Andi Berry - The Soul Survivors

Andi Berry / Andi Berry 1st Place Wyoming's History Category - Andi Berry, "The Soul Survivors"

2nd Place - Wyoming's History Category

Md Ahsanul Haque - Stand Tall

MD Ahsanul Haque / MD Ahsanul Haque 2nd Place Wyoming's History Category - Md Ahsanul Haque, "Stand Tall"

3rd Place - Wyoming's History Category

Kai Haukaas - Historic Evanston Railyards

Kai Haukaas / Kai Haukaas 3rd Place Wyoming's History Category - Kai Haukaas, "Historic Evanston Railyards"

